750 COVID-19 test kits in country

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands announced today in Parliament that there are currently 750 COVID-19 test kits in the country, with another 5,000 to 6,000 tests ordered.

This comes after the government tabled a proclamation by the Governor General declaring a public state of emergency.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed today that two additional cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed – taking the total in the country to three cases .

During his contribution in Parliament, Sands said: “These contact tracing investigations have revealed that household members of the COVID-19 positive patient traveled to Canada, Trinidad and Dubai – territories with known community transmission.

“These household contacts have been quarantined and samples taken for testing. Other contacts, including healthcare providers, are being investigated to determine their level of exposure and risk.

“A total of 30 contacts of the COVID-19 positive patient have been identified.”

The minister noted that the first case triggered the Health Disaster Plan, and the full activation of the Health Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).

He said now that the country transitions from preparedness mode to response mode, the ministry will implement mitigation actions.

Sands also announced the launched of the governments dedicated COVID-19, which has already gone live.

“The steps we take now and, in the days, ahead will determine the degree of the spread of the coronavirus in The Bahamas,” he said.

“We all have a role to play. We strongly urge all Bahamians to follow proven public health advice by closely adhering to the following recommendations.”

These include but are not limited to, “maintaining a distance of at least 3 – 6 feet between you and others; disinfecting surfaces regularly, washing hands with soap and water, staying home if you are sick, and staying home if you are at higher risk of being infected with COVID-19.”