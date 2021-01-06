74 Haitian nationals repatriated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A total of 74 Haitian nationals were repatriated to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, via Bahamasair shortly before 10am on Monday, January 4, the Department of Immigration said yesterday.

The group consisted of 57 men, 13 women, three male minors and one female minor.

Of the group, 53 were among those who had been apprehended on Andros; and 21 were among those who had been apprehended on Long Island over the holiday season.

The repatriation exercise was led by Senior Immigration Officer Vonetta Darling-Flowers and a team of eight officers from the Department’s Enforcement Unit.

The Immigration Department noted: “The public is reminded that The Department of Immigration is committed to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.

“We further wish to remind members of the public that it is a criminal offense punishable by law to harbor illegal migrants in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”