70 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health today confirmed another 70 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths.

The MOH report for Friday (October 30) was released this afternoon.

As of yesterday, there were 6,714 cases in the country, of which 2,099 were active.

Of the new cases, there were 50 in New Providence, 15 in Eleuthera, three in Grand Bahama, and one each in Abaco and Exuma.

An 81-year-old man and woman died on October 20 and 26, respectively.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 144 with 27 non-related deaths, and 22 deaths still under investigation.

The MOH also reported 77 recoveries.

There were 87 hospitalized cases, 78 moderately ill cases, and nine cases in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).