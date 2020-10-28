67 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed an additional 67 coronavirus cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas yesterday.

The number of cases in the country now stands at 6,549.

Of the latest cases, 62 were in New Providence, one in Eleuthera, one in Exuma, one in Andros, and two with locations still pending.

As a result of a data cleaning exercise, three cases were subtracted from Exuma and added to New Providence.

New Providence has recorded 5,062 cases to date.

COVID deaths remain at 136 with another 17 deaths under investigation.

There are 2,207 active cases and 4,182 recovered cases.

There have been 736 cases in Grand Bahama, 168 in Abaco, 56 in Bimini and Cat Cay, 64 in Eleuthera, 41 in the Berry Islands, 35 in Exuma, 19 in Inagua, 12 in Andros, 11 in Long Island, eight in Cat Island, seven in Acklins, six in Crooked Island, three in Mayaguana, and another 341 cases with locations pending.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to give a national address at 5pm today.