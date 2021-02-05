65 foreign nationals repatriated; another 11 convicted

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A total of 65 foreign nationals were repatriated to the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, while another 11 received convictions in court on New Providence, according to the Department of Immigration.

The group that was repatriated included 63 Dominican men and two Haitian men. They were repatriated via a registered Dominical vessel, Don Augustin, which was escorted by Royal Bahamas Defence Force patrol craft P-40 and overseen by Superintendent Peter Joseph and Chief Kirklyn Neely.

Meanwhile, five men and six women appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

Rayon Ian Reece of St Catherine, Jamaica, was convicted of overstaying and fined $1,500 or in default of payment serve three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Cyfisha Morgan and Toni-Ann Palmer, both of Kingston, Jamaica, were convicted of overstaying and fined $500 each or in default of payments serve one month at BDCS.

Taliathia Edwards, Ashley Richards and Deidre Thomas, all of Jamaica, were convicted of one count of possession of fraudulent documents and two counts of overstaying. For the possession of fraudulent documents count, they were each fined $2,500 or in default of payments serve six months at BDCS; while on the overstaying counts, they were each fined $500 or in default of payments serve one month at BDCS.

Aliene Touissaint of Gonaives, Haiti, was convicted of illegal landing and was fined $300 or in default of payment serve one month at BDCS.

Jacquelin Desravines, Lejiste Wilgens, Esaie Dorival and Anthony Seymour, all of Haiti, were convicted of illegal landing and fined $300 each or in default of payments serve one month at BDCS.

After paying the fines, or servicing custodial sentence where applicable, the nationals will be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation, the department noted.