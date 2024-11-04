63 graduate from National Youth Guard Program

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sixty-three cadets across the country officially graduated as part of The Bahamas National Youth Guard’s Cohort III during a ceremony held at the Baha Mar Ballroom on Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Philip Davis delivered remarks at the event, emphasizing the commitment of the 29 males and 34 females who completed the 16-week program. The training focused on disaster management, technical skills, and military discipline to prepare them for safeguarding the country during emergencies.

The program aims to train and equip young Bahamians aged 18 to 25 to effectively respond to national emergencies.