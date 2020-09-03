58-year-old woman is latest COVID-19 death, 61 new cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 58-year-old woman of New Providence is the latest victim of COVID-19, health officials confirmed today.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 47 – with 13 deaths recorded in just over a week.

There are also seven non-COVID-related deaths, COVID-19 patients who died from another illness.

Health officials confirmed an additional 61 cases of the virus today, pushing total cases to 2,337.

Of the new cases, there were 49 in New Providence, three in Grand Bahama, one case each in Exuma, Bimini, Andros, Abaco and five cases pending.

Active cases stand at 1,420 compared to the 1,408 yesterday.

Recovered cases increased by 48 — from 801 to 849.

Hospitalized cases now stand at 67, a decrease of one over Tuesday.

Of the total cases, New Providence continues to lead with 1,476 cases, more than double the number of cases on Grand Bahama, which follows with 557.

There were 71 in Abaco, 54 in Bimini, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, 20 in Exuma, 11 in Inagua, seven in Eleuthera, seven Acklins, two in Andros, two in Crooked Island, three in Long Island, two in Mayaguana, and 102 cases pending locations.

As of today, 11,871 tests had been performed — 426 more compared to the day before.