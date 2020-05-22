55 Dorian victims laid to rest today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The remains of 55 Hurricane Dorian victims will be buried during a remembrance service on Abaco today. The Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA) has maintained the victims will be interned individually. Officials have confirmed that best practices have been used in identification of each set of remains, and forensic DNA analysis is still ongoing. In a statement, the DRA noted that laboratories have shifted priorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite some delays within the operations of laboratories internationally, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has indicated that collaboration with a highly recognized laboratory, very skilled in dealing with DNA sampling, is proving good results,” it advised.

“It is anticipated that the receipt of some results is expected soon. The analysis of the samples proved very difficult and challenging.

“Hence, more specialized DNA analysis methods were sought, which impacted the ability to provide closure to families in a timelier fashion.”

The DRA however assured that for the burial process, the remains have been numbered, the sealer caskets are numbered and the graves will be numbered with weatherproof plates.

“This system will assist in providing certified death certificates,” the statement noted.

“Those numbers match the DNA sampling of each decedent. When the forensic exercise is complete each family will be afforded the choice of family memorialization.”