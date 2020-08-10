$50k pledged in campaign to support food assistance network

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the demand for food assistance increases across The Bahamas, the Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust (LCCCT) is expanding its support and outreach to assist with food distribution for the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCCCT is partnering with Lend a Hand Bahamas to raise $100,000 to expand the non-profit’s food security initiatives.

Until September 15, LCCCT will match all contributions to the Lend a Hand Bahamas Food Security Fund $1 for $1 up to $50,000, to help the nonprofit raise additional resources.

In a statement, the LCCCT expressed its full support of the humanitarian efforts of Lend a Hand, which is currently assisting 30,000 individuals on a weekly basis with food assistance.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, civil society partners like Lend a Hand have been at the forefront of the humanitarian effort, supporting families that are struggling to feed themselves,” said Katherine Elza of LCCCT.

“COVID-19 has hollowed out the tourism sector and devastated the global economy. This has created real hardship for many Bahamian families who now rely on the community spirit to provide for their basic needs.”

“The demand for food assistance is steadily increasing, and with our pledge of $50,000, we are encouraging our entire community to extend whatever support they can to Lend a Hand by matching these funds. The pandemic is far from over, so the needs for the foreseeable future will continue to be there,” said Bruno Roberts of LCCCT.

Lend a Hand Bahamas joined forces with the National Food Security Task Force in June and has provided ongoing food assistance to communities around Downtown Nassau, Adelaide Village, Gambier and Mt Pleasant.

“The support of LCCCT and the many donors we hope will participate in this fundraising initiative will go a long way to ease the uncertainty and suffering that far too many are facing,” said Lucas Metropulos, Lend a Hand Bahamas Executive Director.

“Lend a Hand Bahamas now has two matching opportunities for food relief fund raising: One from the generous pledge by Lyford Cay resident Kiril Sokoloff and another from the pledge by LCCCT. From these two campaigns we stand to raise $200,000 to put food directly in the homes of Bahamian families.

Metropulos added: “Every bit count, and we encourage the community to rally together as best as they can to help us meet our matching target.”