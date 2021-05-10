48-year-old woman becomes latest to die from COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 48-year-old woman of New Providence became the latest victim of the coronavirus on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.

There have been 213 COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 50 COVID patients who died of other illnesses.

A total of 26 deaths remains under investigation.

Another 32 cases were recorded on Saturday — 26 on New Providence, two on Abaco, one on Andros, one on Grand Bahama and two cases with pending locations.

There has been a total of 10,862 cases, of which 719 remain active.

Some 58 cases or eight percent of the active cases remain hospitalized.

A total of five cases have been admitted to the Intensive Care Units of Doctors Hospital and Princess Margaret Hospital.

A total of 90,380 tests had been performed to date.

Another 274 tests were performed on Saturday.

Of those, 32 were positive and 238 were negative.

Four of these were repeated tests.

This represents a positivity rate of 11 percent.

The World Health Organization’s recommended positivity rate for safe reopening of countries is less than five percent.