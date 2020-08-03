44 Haitian migrants apprehended in the Exuma Cays

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) apprehended 44 Haitian migrants in the Exuma chain yesterday.

The migrants were examined and temperatures recorded by the RBDF medical team prior to handover to the Department of Immigration today.

They were apprehended on a Haitian sloop about a mile northwest of Norman’s Cay shortly after 3pm.

Among the group, there were 35 men and nine women.

According to a statement, the migrants were placed in isolation upon arrival at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.

They will be assessed by the Ministry of Health’s surveillance team.

“These migrants were discovered on a Haitian sloop on Sunday 2nd August 2020, shortly after 3pm at approximately 1.06 nautical miles northwest of Norman’s Cay in the Exumas,” the statement read.

“They are expected to appear in a Magistrate’s Court sometime this week to face possible charges for breach of the Immigration laws.”

It added: “The public is reminded that the Department is committed to executing the mandates of our agency by effectively coordinating efforts with other Law Enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of our Country.”