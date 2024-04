NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seized a large quantity of suspected marijuana plants on Tuesday April 2, 2024, in the Gambier Village community.

Officers from the Cable Beach Police Division, acting on information, arrived on Fernander Drive where they reportedly conducted a search of a bushy area and discovered forty (40) suspected marijuana plants, police said.

No arrests were made in connection with this incident.

The Drug Enforcement Unit will continue investigations into this incident.