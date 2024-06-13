35 year old woman killed in traffic accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a traffic accident which has resulted in the death of a 35 year old female in New Providence, the incident reportedly occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday 12th June, 2024 in the vicinity of Minnie Street and Balfour Avenue.

Authorities say the fatal traffic accident involved a 2011 silver Nissan Cube and a silver 2009 Suzuki Jeep.

It is reported that both vehicles were traveling south on Minnie Street, when the driver of the Suzuki Jeep stopped to allow the female passenger to exit his vehicle, when she was subsequently struck, police said.

The female was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police investigations continue.