34 approvals under BEATS program to-date

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has received just over 100 applications thus far for its Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) program, with 34 having been approved thus far.

The program was launched last October and allows visitors to work and study across in the country for up to a year. According to information collected by the Immigration department, the government has collected $41,825 in fees.

Work remotely permits are $1,000 for the head of household and $500 for each dependent. Study remotely permits are $500 for each applicant. A permit application fee of $25 is also collected once the application is approved according to the BahamaBeats website.

Last August, Cabinet approved The Economic Recovery Committee’s (ERC) recommendation for the introduction of BEATS program for persons wishing to work or study from The Bahamas for a year. Under the revamped programme, persons from abroad are able to apply for a visa online and be granted permission to live in The Bahamas for remote work or study purposes for one year. Persons will not be able to be engaged in work locally while resident in The Bahamas.

According to Immigration Department data, Thirty-four applications have been approved, six denied, 21 are on hold, 32 have been issued and 10 listed as ‘submitted’. Approved applicants hail from countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Guyana, Haiti, Ireland, the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States with 14.