31st Bahamas Business Outlook set for Jan 13

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — “Beyond Recovery Into Growth” is the mantra organizers have chosen as the focus for 31st Bahamas Business Outlook (BBO), which is now widely regarded as the opener of the business year in The Bahamas.

Presented via Zoom, the day-long event is scheduled for Thursday, January 13, 2022, with Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis featuring as keynote speaker.

Making the announcement was BBO’s founder and chief organizer Joan Albury, president of TCL Group, who explained the theme choice.

“We firmly believe that 2022 could prove a pivotal year for revitalization and growth of the economy of The Bahamas,” she said.

“The 31st Bahamas Business Outlook, by our very deliberate choice of the forum theme, is meant to spark new and necessary ways of thinking nationally.

“We are deeply grateful to all our well-able presenters, especially the prime minister, Davis, and John Rolle, governor of the Central [Bank], who will speak from the national perspective — the prime minister on ‘Beyond Recovering Into Growth’ and Mr Rolle on ‘Economic Reset’.

“H E Emina Tudakovic, Canadian high commissioner, will present on the conference theme in relation to the role Canada has played and can play in our national progress.”

Albury added: “For the first time, we have representation from three major Family Island Chambers of Commerce: Pedro Rolle, president, Exuma; Thomas Sands, president, Eleuthera; and Kenneth Hutton, Abaco Chamber of Commerce.

“A similar focus is given for tourism regeneration, demonstrating that tourism potential embraces an archipelago and needs sustainable development across our islands for greatest success.

“We have Kerry Fountain, executive director, Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board; Robert Sands, president, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association; Ian Rolle, president, Grand Bahama Port Authority; and Fred Lounsberry, president, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.”

Seasoned moderators will be K Karlos Mackey, executive director and president, MoneyMaxx Co, and president, Prime Financing and Consulting; and Anastarcia Palacious, host, Bahamas @ Sunrise.

Albury noted further that all forum topics and those experts who will speak to them emphasize innovation — an acknowledgement of Family Island potential, immigration, education and public service reform, as well as digital transformation and entrepreneurship propulsion as essential enabling strategies.

The cyber audience will hear from Gravette Brown, chief commercial officer, Aliv, on digitization; educationalist Dr Marcellus Taylor on educational and public service reform; Dr Charles Diggiss, president, Doctors Hospital Health System, on research on the value of testing; Davinia Bain, executive director, Access Accelerator, on private equity investing; and Andrew Rolle, president, Bahamas Investments and Securities Business Association.

Speaking on careers for the future will be Dr Robert W Robertson, president, Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), and Dr Raveenia Roberts-Hanna, executive director, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

To register for BBO 2022, visit tclevents.com or call 322-1000.