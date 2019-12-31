30 percent chance of rain during New Year’s Junkanoo parade

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Despite on and off showers throughout the day, the Department of Meteorology does not expect it to rain during the 2020 New Year’s Junkanoo Parade.

Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) Chairman Dion Miller confirmed the parade will start at 2am on Wednesday.

“We don’t foresee anything happening after 10pm, except for maybe if anything a very light passing sprinkle, perhaps just before sunrise,” said Chief climatological officer Michael Stubbs today.

“But other than that, no we don’t see any impact.

“Thirty percent for most part or less of rain chance during the parade time for the most part. That’s the way it looks now.”

Stubbs noted that there is a funnel system that’s in the vicinity of the northern Bahamas near Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini which is slowly drifting towards New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera.

“There will be some rainfall,” he continued.

“That would be what we experienced this morning.

“And throughout the day we will have some on and off showers but these showers will diminish as we get towards the evening hours.

“So certainly, we’re looking at about 10 o’clock tonight, maybe before then.

“But it seems to be more certain that from about 10 pm tonight onward that the rain would of ceased, which will provide the for the persons to participate in the parade.

“So, looks like it’s going to be cooperative.”

Although forecasts prior to the 2019 Boxing Day Junkanoo parade predicted clear skies, the rain poured down just after 2am as Genesis Warhawks and made its way down Bay Street.