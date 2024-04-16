27-Member team named for World Athletics Relays 2024

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) has officially confirmed its 27-member team for the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 2024.

The Olympic qualifier will be hosted on May 4 and 5 at the refurbished Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Eyewitness News spoke with Team Bahamas’ leader David Charlton on Tuesday who said that the expectation is for Team Bahamas to qualify for all relays that they contest. He added that he’s excited about the team that has been assembled.

The Bahamas is expected to compete in the Men’s and Women’s 4×100 meter Relays, the Men’s 4x400m Relay and the Mixed 4x400m Relay.

The Women’s 4x100m Relay pool is comprised of Camille Rutherford, Devynne Charlton, Printassia Johnson, Jamiah Nabbie, Shayann Demeritte, Nia Richards, Charisma Taylor and Pedrya Seymour.

The Men’s 4x100m Relay pool consists of Samson Colebrooke, Samalie Farrington, Ian Kerr, Carlos Brown, Deedro Clarke, Blake Bartlett, Jeremiah Adderley and Warren Fraser.

The Men’s 4x400m Relay team includes Steven Gardiner, Alonzo Russell, Wendell Miller, Zion Shepard, Deedro Clarke, Zion Miller, Lhevinne Joseph and Shakeem Hall-Smith. Finally,

The Mixed 4x400m Relay team for The Bahamas will consist of Shaunae Miller-Ubio, Anthonique Strachan, Lacarthea Cooper, Robynn Rolle-Curry, Steven Gardiner, Alonzo Russell, Wendell Miller and Zion Shepherd.

The team leader is David Charlton and he will be assisted by coaches Shaun Miller, Pauline Davis-Thompson, Ramon Miller and Tyrone Burrows.

The Bahamas hosted the World Athletics Relays in 2014, 2015 and 2017.