26-year-old father becomes country’s 114th homicide victim

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 26-year-old father has become the country’s 114th homicide victim after being ambushed by a lone gunman Sunday night.

Ceron Barr, a father of one, was attacked near West End Avenue and Market Street. According to authorities, he was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Barr was leaving a business establishment when a gunman dressed in black and armed with a high-powered weapon approached and opened fire.

Police reported that Barr tried to escape but collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Nissan Juke heading south on Market Street before turning onto Bahamia Avenue, investigators said.

This latest killing follows a triple shooting on Saturday night in Pinewood Gardens, which left two people dead on Plane Street.