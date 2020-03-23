24-HOUR LOCKDOWN: PM announces border shutdown, expanded COVID-19 emergency powers

All airports, private shall be closed to intl. flights

All seaports closed to regional and intl. seafaring and private boats

No visitor permitted to enter or disembark

All public beaches, roads closed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced a 24-hour curfew and border shutdown among additional measures that expand emergency powers regulations introduced last week to prevent the local spread of COVID-19.

Minnis unveiled a ‘shelter in place’ order that will effect the closure of roads to non-essential travel, and a total restriction on social activities tomorrow at 9am.

He said many Bahamians were not taking the global pandemic, which he called “an enemy to our livelihood”, seriously enough.

All airports, sea ports are closed to incoming regional or international traffic or visitors.

Public beaches and markets like the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay and Potters Cay Dock have been closed.

In an impassioned plea for Bahamians to heed advisories, Minnis said: “None of us are invincible.”

“Our personal and collective behavior is the best way to fight this threat,” he continued. “Do not invite people over to your homes to socialize. Do not hang out with friends. Do not have house parties. If you do not heed the warnings, you could catch this virus.

“It could kill you,” Minnis said. “You could spread it to your friends and families and it could kill them too.” The new measures will remain in effect until March 31, unless extended. There are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. As of Sunday, the national lab had tested some 117 people.

“While the emergency orders are difficult for some, it is better to do what we need to do now, rather than paying a greater and heavier price later,” Minnis said during his national address.

“As a small island nation we cannot afford to lose 800 individuals on any one given day. It is essential we adhere to the measures being implemented tomorrow.”

He was referring to the death toll in Europe – where the worst hit countries have reported as many as 800 deaths in one day.