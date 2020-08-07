23 patients at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre test positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) yesterday confirmed 23 patients at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) have tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients were on the Male Ward at the SRC, according to a statement, which indicated the patients were tested after a staff member who worked across three wards at the institution tested positive for the virus.

“Of the patients testing positive, six presented as symptomatic and the other 17 were asymptomatic,” the statement read.

“All affected patients are now being cared for on isolated wards. Aggressive sanitization of wards at the institution continues as scheduled.

The statement continued: “As part of the PHA’s approach to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 across its hospitals, visitor restrictions were employed at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre as a proactive measure to limit the exposure of clients to the virus.

“This allowed the hospital to quickly identify patients and staff at risk mitigating further spread.”

The PHA reiterated its call for the public to follow the Ministry of Health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These include: wear a face mask when you leave home; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with an alcohol content of at least percent; cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; maintain social distance at work and in a public space and avoid large crowds; and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remote controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.