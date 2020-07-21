21 Haitian migrants repatriated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Twenty-one Haitian migrants, including four minors, were repatriated to Port-au-Price, Haiti this morning from the Inagua International Airport.

The Immigration Department advised that 10 women and seven men appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes on Monday and were convicted of illegal embarkation.

The proceedings were held at the Kiwanis Park in Matthew Town to adhere to social distancing policies.

While the group was not fined, deportation was ordered at the earliest convenience.

Officials reported last week that 23 migrants were apprehended aboard a 25-ft Bahamian registered Wellcraft vessel in waters off Florida by a US Coast Guard Cutter last Thursday.