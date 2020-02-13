21-Day detox initiative combats chronic noncommunicable diseases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prompted by The Bahamas’ efforts to prevent Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (CNCDs), a home-based health service initiated a 21-day detox in South Eleuthera.

Restore Your Health, in conjunction with High-Intensity Total Sacrifice (H.I.T.S) staged the program from January 6th-26th with 30 participants.

Bianca Edwards, proprietor of Restore Your Health, coordinated the program along with Chantel Sands, proprietor of the Ship to Shore Restaurant.

Edwards is Registered Nurse/Midwife, Certified Lactation Counselor, Integrative Health Coach and Certified Zumba Instructor.

The program was based on limiting the intake of refined and processed foods, read a press release.

Each participant was provided with one bowl of vegetable/bean soup that was pureed along with a 12oz smoothie or natural homemade juice for three weeks and were required to supplement their diet by using herbal teas, salads, and natural coconut water.

They were also encouraged to avoid store-bought salad dressings, to drink a gallon of water per day, and to follow a provided guideline on how to space out their daily meals.

This was complemented with beach aerobics, walks, Zumba Fitness, and daily health tips.

Edwards hopes that all participants make this a lifestyle change.

“You have the power to invest in your health now. Yes, some may say, ‘You are doing all of this, and you will still die’,” she said.

“My answer to that is, yes, one day, we all will. But when Christ died, he died for a purpose and rose again to ensure that ALL may have life. I encourage you to invest in your health, make a sacrifice that your body will live pleasing unto the Lord.

If it is His will when you die, you would have made the right decision to live and treat His temple healthier.”

Participants, some of whom are diagnosed with diabetes, thyroid disease, and hypertension, lost between seven and thirteen pounds, along with inches from their arms, thighs, and waistline.

There was also a drop in their body mass index, the release stated.

One participant said: “This program has been an awesome experience. This has shown me that most times, it’s only a mind thing during the time of eating the soups and drinking the juices and smoothies.

“It also taught me self-control. It makes me realize how important what we put into our mouth is. After being on the program for 21 days, the results were amazing. I intend to make eating healthy my lifestyle.”

Sybil Forbes was awarded the ‘Biggest Loser’ title.

Sherry Fisher received the first place prize, followed by Derece Thompson and Shavonne Pinder in second and third place respectively.

Special thanks were extended to Marcia Seymour, Lathera Marche, Suzanne Bethel, Chantel Sands, and all the participants that rebooted, reconstructed, revamped, and reclaimed their bodies during the program.

The coordinators intend to continue initiatives that will be facilitated through consistent wellness programs, educational discussions within the community, and continuous networking with agencies locally, regionally, and internationally.

Restore Your Health is a home-based service offering health coaching counseling, planning and monitoring exercise programs, planning and monitoring food and nutrition programs, and specializing in detox juices, smoothies, and herbal teas.

The company helps clients overcome health challenges, achieve their personal health goals, and improve their overall wellbeing.