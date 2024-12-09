Watch ILTV Live
2024 Junkanoo Parade in limbo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) is set to meet at 6:00 p.m. today to make a final decision on whether to cancel the upcoming Junkanoo parades, Chairman Dion Miller told Eyewitness News on Monday.

Miller cited ongoing government interference and unresolved tensions between the two factions of the Valley Boys as the driving forces behind the uncertainty.

The Valley Boys split earlier this year, stemming from disagreements over the leadership of the original group led by Brian Adderley. Trevor Davis, the leader of the breakaway faction “The Way Forward Valley Boys,” registered the Valley Boys name with the Registrar General’s Department, legally claiming ownership. Despite this, the JCNP ruled in favor of Adderley’s “World Famous Valley Boys,” as his group had registered for the parade back in February 2024, while Davis’ group only registered in June.

The matter escalated when Adderley’s group took legal action, seeking confirmation of their right to use the Valley Boys name, despite Davis’ registered trademark.

Previously, Miller stated that Davis’ group would be allowed to participate in the parade but only in the “Fun” category, a less competitive category for non-traditional entries. However, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture issued a statement on Sunday permitting Davis’ group to compete in both the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

Miller expressed frustration over what he described as interference in Junkanoo’s governance. The JCNP, he noted, had been working tirelessly to preserve the integrity of the event amid escalating tensions.

The JCNP’s decision later this evening will determine the future of this year’s Junkanoo parades, leaving ticket holders, vendors, and participants in suspense.

Polls

How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

