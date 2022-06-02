2022 Bahamas Gospel Music Awards live, in-person show set for June 12

The June 12 show will start at 6pm under the theme “LEGENDS”.

Among featured performances are: Cara T. Newton, Davian Chase, Landlord, Alia Coley, Najie Dun, Avanti, Stermon, Kenya Ferguson.

Special Performance Tributes will be made to the Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, Mother Rachael Mackey, and the late Shanique Thurston.

Attendees can also expect a surprise Reggae Reunion Mash-Up, according to a press statement.

Seven categories have been renamed in honor of Mother Rachael Mackey Female Artist of the Year, Vaughn Miller Radio Personality of the Year, the late Pastor Mark Bethel Praise & Worship Song of the Year, the late Kevan McKenzie Junkanoo/Rake’n’Scrape Song of the Year, the late Lavard ‘Manifest’ Parks Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, the late Japheth ‘Lyrically Blessed’ Ferguson Contemporary Song of the Year and the late Shanique Thurston Traditional Song of the Year. History will be made where a nominee will be presented with each of these awards in their name.

The Bahamas Gospel Music Awards has partnered with a Caribbean digital platform called “CARGOS TV”. CARGOS is the new home for Caribbean Gospel Live Streaming, Virtual Events, Concerts, and Churches.

They also offer a wide range of innovative programming, original content, live-streaming, and Video-on-Demand (VOD).

The show will also be live-streamed through the BGMA YouTube Channel.