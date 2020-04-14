200 more people quarantined

No new confirmed cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -The number of people in quarantine at a government facility or at home has climbed to 712. The number represents an increase of 219 people.

According to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard today, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country remains at 49.

Ahead of the national lockdown last week, officials said they expected the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to double by Easter weekend.

Response Coordinator Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis said 90 cases were expected by Easter Sunday.

In the latest update, there have been 49 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, seven in Grand Bahama, 40 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and one on Bimini.

The death toll remains at eight and six people have recovered.

A state of emergency on The Bahamas has been extended until April 30, with the government’s nationwide lockdown taking place every weekend.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has said that they will soon begin increase testing for the virus.