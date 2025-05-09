Police investigate armed robbery at Grand Bahama business

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Thursday night at a business on East Sunrise Highway.

According to initial reports, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on May 8, 2025. An unknown assailant, dressed in a gray hooded sweater and armed with a firearm, approached an employee and demanded cash. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains active.