ANDROS, BAHAMAS – A string of break-ins has left Andros residents frustrated as police search for two 13-year-old boys believed to be the culprits.

Residents say the teens have been eluding authorities, adding to the growing tension on the island. The boys were reported missing on Friday, with police issuing alerts for:

-Demester Emerson Duncombe Jr.: Last seen on Sunday, November 10th at his residence in Andros.

-Shantionty Thompson: Last seen on Wednesday, November 20th in High Rock, Andros.

If you have any information on their whereabouts call 919 or 328-TIPS.