16 staffers honored as Wendy’s celebrates 40 years in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Wendy’s brand globally, and in The Bahamas, Wendy’s is celebrating 40 years of serving customers. To commemorate this milestone, the company honored 16 outstanding staffers, known as “David Diamonds,” across 15 locations in Nassau and Grand Bahama.

Chris Tsavousis, Chairman of Wendy’s, told Eyewitness News that the brand’s success is rooted in its dedicated crew members and loyal customers and added that the company’s objective is to continue to provide excellent service to its customers for 40 more years.

The special anniversary celebration took place at Wendy’s Mackey Street location Friday afternoon.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

  • Yes, they were justified (58%)
  • No, there should have been more grace (42%)
Loading ... Loading ...

