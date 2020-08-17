16 Haitian migrants apprehended near Bimini, taken to Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A group of 16 Haitian migrants who were apprehended near Bimini last week, have been taken to Grand Bahama.
The Department of Immigration said the migrants were interdicted by the United States Coast Guard Cutter “Flying Fish” (USCG) on August 12.
The migrants were picked up by the department’s enforcement unit on Saturday, according to a statement, which stated the group was assessed and tested for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Ministry of Health Surveillance team in Grand Bahama.
Among the group were seven men, four women and five minors.
“They were also interviewed and evaluated by the Department of Social Service Child Welfare Unit due to one minor being unaccompanied, after which placed in isolation,” the statement read.
“They are expected to be arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on Monday for infractions of the Immigration Laws.
“The Department will continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management in compliance with the Statute Laws of our country.”