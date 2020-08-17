16 Haitian migrants apprehended near Bimini, taken to Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A group of 16 Haitian migrants who were apprehended near Bimini last week, have been taken to Grand Bahama.

The Department of Immigration said the migrants were interdicted by the United States Coast Guard Cutter “Flying Fish” (USCG) on August 12.

The migrants were picked up by the department’s enforcement unit on Saturday, according to a statement, which stated the group was assessed and tested for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Ministry of Health Surveillance team in Grand Bahama.

Among the group were seven men, four women and five minors.