NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 25-year-old male is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot on Friday 25th October, 2024, at a private residence off East Street.

According to preliminary reports, around 7:00 p.m., the victim, while on the exterior of a home on Eneas Street, was approached by a lone gunman who opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the immediate area.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he received medical care.

Police are actively investigating this incident and seek the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible.

Anyone who may have additional information that can assist with the advancement of this matter is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991/2, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS(8477).

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

