Former Prime Ministers and Opposition Leader reflect on the life of Senator Naomi Seymour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Ministers, The Opposition Leader, U.S. Charge D’affaires and law enforcement officials gathered at the Upper Chamber of the Senate to sign the book of condolences for former Senator, Naomi Ruth Seymour.

Seymour died on September 20th, 2024, weeks after celebrating her 86th birthday on August 6th.

She served as a Senator under the former Ingraham administration from 1992 to 1997.

During her tenure in politics, she was a key member of the prerogative of mercy board and the immigration board.

Seymour, a former straw vendor, became even more prominent for advocating for straw vendors’ rights, helping them to gain ownership of their stalls.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham recalled playing an instrumental role in Seymour’s appointment to the Senate, noting that shortly after winning the 1992 general election, “I told my colleagues I have only one Senate appointment to make, and it has to be Naomi Seymour.”

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie also asserted that Seymour “achieved mightily, notwithstanding a beginning in common circumstances.”

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard became quite emotional after signing the book of condolences, but mustered up the strength to tell reporters that Seymour “poured her life into this country” and that she will be dearly missed.