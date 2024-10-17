Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Former Prime Ministers and Opposition Leader reflect on the life of Senator Naomi Seymour

0
SHARES
30
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Please enable JavaScript
.fp-color-play{opacity:0.65;}.controlbutton{fill:#fff;}play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Former Prime Ministers, The Opposition Leader, U.S. Charge D’affaires and law enforcement officials gathered at the Upper Chamber of the Senate to sign the book of condolences for former Senator, Naomi Ruth Seymour.

Seymour died on September 20th, 2024, weeks after celebrating her 86th birthday on August 6th.

She served as a Senator under the former Ingraham administration from 1992 to 1997.

During her tenure in politics, she was a key member of the prerogative of mercy board and the immigration board.

Seymour, a former straw vendor, became even more prominent for advocating for straw vendors’ rights, helping them to gain ownership of their stalls.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham recalled playing an instrumental role in Seymour’s appointment to the Senate, noting that shortly after winning the 1992 general election, “I told my colleagues I have only one Senate appointment to make, and it has to be Naomi Seymour.”

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie also asserted that Seymour “achieved mightily, notwithstanding a beginning in common circumstances.”

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard became quite emotional after signing the book of condolences, but mustered up the strength to tell reporters that Seymour “poured her life into this country” and that she will be dearly missed.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture