LocalAugust 26, 2024August 26, 2024 at 5:04 pm Tyler Symonette
Customers gather at Grand Bahama Power Company after alleged spike in disconnections

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Long lines formed at The Grand Bahama Power Company this afternoon as residents attempted to pay their power bills, voicing their frustration with the company’s services. Several residents in line reported that their electricity had been disconnected, leaving them with no choice but to wait for hours at the kiosk to resolve the issue.

One resident, a single mother, stated that she received no prior warning of the disconnection and now faces returning home to no electricity.

About Tyler Symonette

Tyler Symonette is a Broadcast Reporter at Eyewitness News.

