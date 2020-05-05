15-year-old girl among five new COVID-19 cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional five cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in The Bahamas.

This brings the total number of cases up to 89.

Among the newly confirmed cases is a 15-year-old girl from Bimini.

Two more cases have been confirmed on the island, including a 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old man.

There was also an additional case on New Providence and Grand Bahama respectively.

A 60-year-old woman from New Providence and a 50-year-old woman from Grand Bahama tested positive for the virus.

None of the recent cases have a history of travel.

Health official advised that the new patients are all in isolation at home.

There have been 69 confirmed cases in New Providence, 11 on Bimini, eight in Grand Bahama, and one in Cat Cay.

Health officials began increased COVID-19 testing on Bimini last week.

The first recorded case on Bimini was also the country’s first recorded virus-related death.

Kim Johnson-Rolle, the sister of Immigration minister Elsworth Johnson, died in Princess Margaret Hospital shortly after being airlifted from Bimini on March 30.

Health officials have expressed concern over Bimini becoming an emerging COVID-19 hotspot.

The latest cases come as the country awaits the replacement of former Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands, who resigned yesterday.

Sands took responsibility for the “protocol breach” that led to the entry of an American.. family of six into the country amid the border shutdown.