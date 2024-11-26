Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

13 Bahamians including Police & Defense officers arrested in U.S

0
SHARES
157
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -According to an indictment from the U.S court 13 Bahamian men, including Police and Defense Force officers, are believed to be engaged in drug smuggling activity.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, “since at least May 2021, drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States with the support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including high-ranking members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

These officials, according to the documents have, “among other things, provided sensitive law -enforcement information to drug traffickers, protected them from investigation and arrest, and helped them with the logistics of moving massive shipments of cocaine through The Bahamas en route to distribution in the United States.”

The information from the document continued, “Corrupt RBPF officials have, for example, provided warnings to cocaine traffickers when the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) was carrying out operations in The Bahamas so that the traffickers could protect their cocaine shipments from interdiction and themselves from investigation and arrest.”

This is a developing story we will continue to follow.

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Have recent airplane accidents made you less willing to fly to the Family Islands?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture