13 Bahamians including Police & Defense officers arrested in U.S

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -According to an indictment from the U.S court 13 Bahamian men, including Police and Defense Force officers, are believed to be engaged in drug smuggling activity.

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, “since at least May 2021, drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States with the support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including high-ranking members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.”

These officials, according to the documents have, “among other things, provided sensitive law -enforcement information to drug traffickers, protected them from investigation and arrest, and helped them with the logistics of moving massive shipments of cocaine through The Bahamas en route to distribution in the United States.”

The information from the document continued, “Corrupt RBPF officials have, for example, provided warnings to cocaine traffickers when the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) was carrying out operations in The Bahamas so that the traffickers could protect their cocaine shipments from interdiction and themselves from investigation and arrest.”

