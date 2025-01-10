Watch ILTV Live
122 passengers touchdown in Bimini in new Bahamasair Boeing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamasair, the nation’s flag carrier, recently welcomed 122 passengers on its inaugural flight to Bimini aboard a new Boeing 737 aircraft.

The airline is serving as the official carrier for attendees of the “One Foxxy Weekend” event, which honors entrepreneur and philanthropist Adrian Fox. This event is anticipated to draw thousands of visitors to the northern island during the Majority Rule weekend.

According to a statement from the airline, “the Boeing 737 offers increased passenger capacity, greater fuel efficiency, and a more comfortable travel experience.” The airline also noted that this new service will significantly enhance visitor arrivals and stimulate economic activity.

The inaugural flight crew included Captain Lemuel Ferguson, First Officer Sidney Woodside, Senior Flight Attendant Cecelia Forbes Jordan, and Flight Attendants Shanique Colebrooke and T’Azure Demeritte.

The statement praised their professionalism and dedication, stating that they were, “instrumental in making the inaugural flight a seamless and memorable experience.”

