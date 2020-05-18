12 men, 1 woman arrested on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on Eleuthera have arrested 12 men and one woman over the weekend for breaking the COVID-19 curfew.

The suspects are expected to be formally charged before the Magistrate Court.

ASP Audley Peters, police press liason, told Eyewitness News he could not confirm whether the arrests are connected to a reported motorcade which took place on Friday.

During his national address on Sunday, Minnis scolded residents in South Eleuthera for not cooperating during the weekend lockdown.

“I’m extremely disappointed with the behavior of those in South Eleuthera who had engaged in a car motorcade on Friday,” he said.

When asked about the incident, Peters said he was not aware of the matter and could not provide any information on it.