114 Haitians repatriated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Immigration Department repatriated 114 Haitians to Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Friday.

According to a press release, the Bahamasair flight departed the Lynden Pindling International Airport at 7.30am.

The group included 85 men, 27 women and two minors, it read.

“The Department will continue its commitment to carrying out the mandates of our agency to combat illegal migration by establishing effective border control management in compliance with the Statute Laws of our country,” the release added.

