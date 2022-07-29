BTVI graduate Alexandria Pinder spreads her wings

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Alexandria Pinder, a once unassuming Family Island girl, has blossomed into a bearer of professional titles fit for a social butterfly.

The 24-year-old is an internationally acclaimed model, local radio personality, entrepreneur and television producer.

From a young age, Alex was naturally drawn to media tools and driven by what she could create. She burned compact discs, composed music, generated videos and even disc jockeyed.

“My favourite subject in school was computer and I was always tech-savvy. I also had to listen to music when doing homework. My parents and others at home would always ask for my help with technology and if there was one thing I would get a beating for, it was staying up late to be on a laptop,” said Pinder.

In her early twenties, Pinder’s passion was cemented with an Associate of Applied Science in Media Technology from Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). It was during her journey to being awarded this degree that she landed a spot as a radio personality on 103.5 The Beat and was the producer of the Freedom March show

hosted by Rodney Moncur.

“Never give up” is a mantra Pinder echoes while remaining committed to being the best in any space she finds herself. She graduated from the Media Technology programme as its top student and with an honour roll status.

However, this did not come easy. She suffered a broken foot, was hospitalised for weeks and was told she may never walk again. This would mean not being able to cross the stage on her graduation day, which was drawing near.

Furthermore, Pinder did not automatically assume her Verizon Media and ILTV Studio roles. As most interns, when accepted by 103.5 The Beat, she was immersed in paperwork and seemingly trivial ‘water girl’ errands before having a direct experience with audio and later television production activities.

The internship component was mandatory for the completion of her Media Technology programme. Pinder states she didn’t just hop in the studio and say, “let me talk on the radio”.

“I thank BTVI for the internship requirement so our skills can be put to the test. I even used samples from my Audio Production class during the internship application process,” said Pinder.

The internship is a core component of most of BTVI’s programmes, as more than ninety percent of students must satisfy this requirement. Therefore, BTVI recently launched Smart Start #dontcountusout initiative includes a 30-hour service-learning, apprentice-type component, which is incorporated in partnership with industry and business partners.

Like Pinder’s hands-on internship related to Media Technology, students who did not finish high school in 2020, 2021 or 2022 and are interested in Automotive Mechanics, Beauty Trades, Construction Trades or Fashion Trades can earn a Workforce Readiness Certificate while having work experience.

The Smart Start programme has started in Grand Bahama and will soon begin in New Providence. A rollout across several Family Islands is expected this summer and Fall 2022.