Urban Renewal Revolutionized Summer Camp relaunched

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Urban Renewal Revolutionized launched eight summer camps throughout New Providence communities this summer, with hundreds of children participating.

Children and their parents are giving rave reviews to the program for its organization and the plethora of fun activities available for the kids, according to a press statement.

Minister of State for Social Services and Urban Development Lisa Rahming said this is the first summer camp series since Urban Renewal Revolutionized, and it will be offered to children for years to come.

“I am so excited,” Rahming said.

“This is a special venture for Urban Renewal. Kids are learning swimming, baseball, basketball, drumming, Junkanoo music and craft, dancing, and arts and crafts, among other activities.

“When I was a part of Urban Renewal back in 2003, I saw the positive effect that these summer camps had on the kids. So we want to make sure that these kids are learning, but also having fun – we want to make it exciting for them!”

Summer camp dancers had the opportunity to show off their skills at the Fox Hill Festival Flag Raising Ceremony at Fox Hill Park last evening. They are a mix of kids from the Marathon, Freetown, and Fox Hill Communities.

They attend camp at the Fox Hill Community Center. There, they are cared for by Urban renewal Fox Hill manager Sonia Kemp, community worker Rosie Brennen, community centre representative Philippa Demeritte and others.

Fire and limbo dancer Leroy Butler has been passing on his skills to the next generation – and the kids are loving it. Apostle Henry Higgins, Stacy Lee, and Tanya Sastry are among the Junkanoo music, dance, and craft instructors who are getting the kids excited about a major cultural pastime.

Volunteer Lily Mackey is among the instructors who are teaching kids how to protect themselves from abuse. Kids had the opportunity to use the educational coloring and activity book “Say No Then Go”, by the National Child Protection council – written by Dr. Novia T. Carter-Lookie.

Kristen Farrington, a swimmer who has represented The Bahamas on an international level in the sport, is leading the swimming lessons, assisted by Alexa Dean. Countless kids who did not know how to swim are gaining a valuable skill this summer.

“It’s very important for our kids to learn to swim,” MP Rahming said.

She is also the Member of Parliament for the Marathon constituency, and she was thrilled to see kids known to her taking so well to the water.

“We live in an archipelago where we cannot stop the hurricanes from coming. So, this is a part of our mitigation plan to show the kids how to survive. Even if they don’t all learn perfect swimming, they know how to survive and make it through a hurricane.”

“We expect to do this every year… it’s so good to see these children laughing and having fun!”

Kids will have the opportunity to show off their skills learned at camp at the culmination of the programme.