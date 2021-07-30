100 trees planted for CIBC FirstCaribbean’s 100th year banking anniversary

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — To celebrate 100 years of banking in the region, CIBC FirstCaribbean is planting 100 trees across the 16 territories in which it operates.

The first tree planting in The Bahamas recently occurred at the Bahamas Girl Guides Association Campsite, Camp Discovery, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Housing’s Forestry Unit.

The donation of lignum vitae, yellow elder, Persian lime and cocoplum trees came as the campsite restored its Bush Medicine Garden and Native Plants Reserve, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Dr Jacqui Bend, CIBC FirstCaribbean managing director, emphasized that tree planting is important as Small Island Developing States (SIDS) such as The Bahamas combat climate change, and highlighted that the bank’s regional tree planting activity is also symbolic.

“Tree planting is acknowledged as the leading action to slow climate change, and has the ability to directly make a positive impact on the environment,” she said.

“Like these trees planted here today, CIBC FirstCaribbean is deeply rooted in the communities that we serve and our bank will continue to grow strong so that we can support our employees, our clients and the communities in which we operate and live.”

Bahamas Girl Guides Association Trainer Carolyn Young said CIBC FirstCaribbean’s gift “will further ensure that hundreds of girls who enjoy our beautiful Camp Discovery will readily recognize the native trees in our reserve and elsewhere along our nature trail”.

“We expect that they, and eventually other students, will become great stewards of the environment, knowledgeable about the native flora and fauna, and promoters of a sustainable lifestyle,” she said.

Director of Forestry Christopher Russell also commended CIBC FirstCaribbean for planting “lungs of the earth” across the country. He said the Forestry Unit is “pleased and proud” to collaborate with CIBC FirstCaribbean and recognized the bank’s choice of planting The Bahamas’ national flower and national tree especially.

Following a significant decrease in trees due to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s tree planting activities will also occur on Grand Bahama and Abaco. The bank recently reopened a branch on Abaco at No. 1 Don Mackey Boulevard, bringing banking services back to clients and customers after a near two-year interruption caused by the hurricane.