10-year-old succumbs to shooting injuries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 10-year-old girl who was shot during a drive-by shooting last week has passed away in hospital this morning, according to police.

Lorencia Simmons Walkes was among a group of people hanging out in front of a home at Belville Close off Iguana Way on May 29.

According to reports, three men pulled up in front of the home in a gold vehicle and opened fire on the group.

Two men and the child were shot in the process.

One of the men, Peron Bain, reportedly died en route to the hospital.

The condition of the third man remains stable.

Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.