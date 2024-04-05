10% taxi fare hike approved

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis announced today that the first increase in taxi fares in over six years, a 10% increase throughout The Bahamas, has been approved.

The long-anticipated change was first announced by the Minister during her 2023/24 budget communication, who at the time pledged the new rates would be implemented last summer.

Coleby-Davis said the increase has already been published for drivers in the capital. However, the changes in fares for the family islands will require some more time to complete.

Ministry officials said this is part of an initiative to improve the public transportation industry and indicated that more measures are on the horizon.