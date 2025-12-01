Zonta Bahamas expands its “Orange the World” campaign with new fundraising drive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Orange bows now brighten the Harbour Bay Plaza, signalling a clear message: Zonta Bahamas is intensifying its call to end violence against women and girls. As part of the United Nations’ global UNiTE:16 Days of Activism campaign, the organization brought its outreach to the eastern corridor of New Providence this past weekend with renewed energy and new initiatives.

Members of the Zonta Clubs of Nassau and New Providence engaged shoppers and passersby with information on gender-based violence, offering pamphlets, resources, and dialogue. But the stand-out feature of this year’s outreach was the launch of the Zonta Bahamas “Say No to Violence” Raffle, which drew steady crowds and enthusiastic participation.

Held on Saturday, November 29 outside CIBC Harbour Bay, the raffle offered a $5,000 grand prize along with an array of hotel stays, restaurant certificates, and fuel vouchers. Marie Roberts walked away with the top prize, but Zonta’s leadership emphasized that the true win lies in the programmes these funds will support.

According to ACP Janet McKenzie, President of the Zonta Club of New Providence, the organization’s work extends far beyond awareness campaigns. “When we equip women to earn an income and sustain themselves, we reduce their vulnerability,” she noted. “Our programmes give women choices — and those choices help break cycles of violence.”

Among those programmes is the highly regarded Workforce Readiness Programme, which provides unemployed and under-resourced women with job-training tools, soft-skills development, and professional attire. Many beneficiaries transition directly into stable employment, allowing them to support their families with dignity and independence.

Zonta’s commitment to women’s advancement also extends into higher education. Through the Zonta Endowment Fund, at least eleven Bahamian women over age 35 have completed bachelor’s degrees — a milestone made possible because the fund supports women who are ineligible for traditional government scholarships due to work and family obligations. For many recipients, the endowment represents a path to long-awaited academic achievement and new career possibilities.

This year’s Zonta Orange the World campaign has also addressed emerging threats, including online and digital-related abuse. A Digital Violence Webinar, featuring experts Minister Paul Scavella, Dr. Sean Knowles, and Detective Constable Tiffany Fernander, explored the growing impact of technology-facilitated violence on women and girls.

Zonta also collaborated with the University of The Bahamas to host a Say No to Violence Symposium, held at the Harry C. Moore Library and streamed online. UB President Dr. Robert Blaine delivered the keynote address, followed by presentations from Dr. Nikechia Hall-Dennis, Gender Specialist Elaine Sands, and Mental Therapy Coach Philippa Dean — each examining the social, psychological, and structural dimensions of GBV in The Bahamas.

The 16 Days of Activism spans November 25 — the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women — through December 10, observed globally as Human Rights Day. Although the official campaign ends on the 10th, Zonta Bahamas will host a final activity on December 12: a special forum titled “Protecting the Vulnerable,” focused on persons living with disabilities. The session will take place at the Department of Physical Planning’s Hearing Room on JFK Drive at 10 a.m.

Through advocacy, education, and community collaboration, Zonta Bahamas continues to stand firm in its resolve: creating a country where every woman and girl can live free from violence.