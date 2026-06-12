ZNS service station gutted by fire in early morning incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police have launched an investigation into a structural fire that occurred at the ZNS Service Station on Baillou Hill Road South during the early hours of Friday, June 12th, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 4:00 a.m., police received a call from an anonymous individual reporting a fire at the location. In response, three Fire Services units were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed the building fully engulfed in flames. Initial information indicates that following a power outage, the facility’s backup generator automatically activated. Shortly thereafter, the generator reportedly began emitting smoke and then caught fire, causing the blaze to spread throughout the structure.

Representatives from Bahamas Power and Light were summoned to the scene to disconnect the electrical supply, allowing firefighters to combat the fire safely. The blaze was subsequently brought under control and extinguished. At this time, investigators do not suspect arson. The matter remains under active investigation.