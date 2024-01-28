ZERO TOLERANCE: Police pledge crack down on traffic violations

January 28, 2024 Tyler Symonette
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police officials plan to take a zero-tolerance approach for motorists who violate traffic laws.

Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan, head of the traffic division, advised motorists to ensure that they are driving with the proper documentation including a driver’s license and valid insurance.

He said it has become common for motorists to be without the proper license and insurance. Officers, he said, officers will be cracking down on this with more frequent road checks.

His comments came at a press briefing at Police Headquarters Sunday.

