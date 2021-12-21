ZCNP Save A Life campaign raises $14,000 for breast cancer awareness

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Zonta Club of New Providence (ZCNP) Save A Life Campaign raised $14,000 to help women diagnosed with breast cancer have a fighting chance to live.

Campaign Chair Sherrel Cox said Zonta chose to make the donation to Sister Sister after learning that there were cancer patients who lost their lives because they could not afford the port implants and other basic necessities that are vital to their treatment.

Sister Sister is more than a thriving support group for women who are currently on their cancer journey or for those who have already gone through it. They have made it a point to reach out to women who need financial support to help them overcome cancer.

With this in mind, the Zonta Save A Life campaign was launched.

ZCNP President Marisa Mason-Smith said Cox and her team worked extremely hard to ensure the initiative became a reality.

“This is a form of our commitment to advancing the status of women through health and education,” Mason-Smith said.

“We don’t want to see another woman die because she does not have the necessities to win her battle with cancer.

“We give this $14,000 for Sister Sister to use however they see fit to help save a life.

“People are living longer now because of medical technology; women in The Bahamas deserve to as well.”

Nurse Charlene McPhee, a director and one of the founders of Sister Sister, accepted the cheque, extending sincere gratitude on behalf of founders Dr Munroe and Dr Diggis, President Andrea Sweeting and the entire Sister Sister Foundation.

Zonta International has successfully empowered women worldwide through service and advocacy for more than 100 years. Zonta International envisions a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, women have access to all resources and are represented in decision-making positions on an equal basis with men.