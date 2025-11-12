Zane Lightbourne Appointed Temporary Minister of Environment and Natural Resources

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – State Minister Zane Lightbourne has been appointed to act as temporary Minister of Environment and Natural Resources, following the passing of Cabinet Minister Vaughn Miller.

According to Article 76 (1) of the Constitution, the Governor-General, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, may authorize another minister or appoint a person to serve temporarily when a minister — other than the Prime Minister — is unable to perform their duties due to illness, absence, or other reasons.