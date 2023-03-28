Zamar Group celebrates roaring return of the orange economy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In March 2020 the conventions and large events industry in The Bahamas came to a screeching halt and remained at a virtual stand-still for almost two years. Three years later, Zamar Group, an audiovisual, production, and major event company in The Bahamas, is celebrating the return of large-scale events and the positive impact on our economy.

While no one, could have predicted the almost two-year hiatus on the events industry, many underestimated its ripple effect on tourism.

“Each year, many companies bring their employees and their families to our destination for reward programs, meetings and events. In addition to this, local promoters also host large events, bringing together a wide diaspora in search of entertainment,” said Zamar Group Vice President of Business Development, Kay-Andra Gardiner.

“Events of varying sizes, in particular the larger scale events, have a huge economic impact on our tourism product as they incentivize travel to our destination and increase spending in the local economy through hotel stays, restaurants, transportation, tours and activities, and entertainment which include the services provided by Zamar Group including sound, staging, video and lighting.

“These events also raise the profile of The Bahamas as it provides an opportunity to showcase our culture, natural beauty, and hospitality. The events industry feeds the tourism industry in many ways and thousands of Bahamian families felt the brunt of those effects while we were shut down.”

Zamar Group has observed slow and steady growth over the past 12 months to pre-pandemic levels of business, even celebrating the return of many of their full-time staff members who were previously furloughed due to the severely limited scope of work.

“To date, Zamar Group employs over 50 full time team members in various roles throughout the organization, inclusive of many creative roles. During our busiest season, our team members (part-time and full time) can increase to over 100 persons,” Gardiner noted.

In late 2020 the group of companies celebrated the creation of Scott’s House Media, a full-service creative agency focused filmmaking, marketing, live event coverage and project management.

COVID-19 led to the resurgence of Island Pearls International, an event management and design company that provided décor for iconic national events, including the Christmas lighting display and experience in Rawson & Parliament Squares 2021, and Pompey Square and the Western Esplanade in 2022.

When asked about the vision for the next 38 years of the Zamar Group, Gardiner said: “Our vision is to continue the legacy of our founder while remaining at the forefront of the industry in The Bahamas and the region. We will continue to be exceptional at all things event production and continue to create opportunities for those interested in non-traditional career paths.”