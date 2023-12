NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Youth, Sports & Culture Mario Bowleg says all preparations for the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades are progressing smoothly.

He confirmed that stakeholders conducted a walkabout of the parade route recently and he says they are satisfied that the cultural parades will run without any hiccups.

The Boxing Day Junkanoo parade is slated to begin at 10:00 o’clock Christmas night, he said.