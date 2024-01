NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Culture Minister Mario Bowleg says the government expects the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group to return its $30K seed funding from the government after it refused to show up on Bay Street for the recent cultural parade.

Bowleg says the group must “bring the money back,” and asserted that his ministry intends on pursuing other Junkanoo groups who have received government funding but have failed to show up on Bay and Shirley Streets for the cultural parades.